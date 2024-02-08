What the papers say – February 8

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s transgender comment in the House of Commons and the Prince of Wales’ return to public appearances feature on the front pages of Britain’s papers.

The Independent and the Daily Mirror report on the “uproar” about the Prime Minister’s “callous” joke in the House of Commons while the mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey was visiting Parliament.

The Daily Express asks if Rishi Sunak has “opened the door” for Boris Johnson to return to politics.

The Sun and the Daily Mail lead with Prince William’s first outing since his father’s cancer diagnosis, as he was joined by Tom Cruise at a fundraiser and thanked the public for their support.

The Metro focuses on the divide between William and the Duke of Sussex, who left the country after a short visit with the King.

The Times says an alleged Russian spy lied to gain asylum into the UK before going on to work for the Foreign Office and meet the future King.

The Daily Telegraph relays words from the UK budget watchdog, which says migration will not save the UK from a “debt crisis”.

The Guardian says Conservative peer Michelle Mone told the Government she would not benefit from a PPE company before £29 million of its profits were transferred into a trust “for her benefit”.

Barratt has become the UKs largest housebuilder after agreeing to buy their rival Redrow for £2.5 billion, according to the Financial Times.

The i leads with a study that found the drug Viagra could reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

And the Daily Star warns readers to “brace yourself” for a storm that will bring snow and ice.