Stephen Fry praises King for making cancer diagnosis public

Stephen Fry has praised the King for revealing his cancer diagnosis to the public, but said he is “anxious” for him.

The 66-year-old actor and comedian, who had prostate cancer in 2018, said Charles’s “very swift modernising” of the monarchy now includes “an openness about something as personal and indelicate as a cancer”.

The King has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

Announcing on Monday the Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace said he had chosen to share the news to “assist public understanding” for those around the world affected by the disease.

Speaking on the BBC’s Today Podcast, Fry said: “I am anxious, of course – anxious for his wellbeing, and anxious that, having sort of been in the wings all this time and to have such a short time on centre stage, if he were to be seriously ill, would be really, really sad, because he has a lot to do and a lot he wants to do.

“I think what he wants to do is good, is beneficial for the country and for the people he’s there to help.”

The former QI host stressed the importance of people talking about the disease.

“Cancer is sort of mushroom-like – in the dark it grows.

“It’s more dangerous when not exposed to the light.

“It’s a bit like the Voldemort principle in the Harry Potter books – if you’re afraid to say the name then the name has more power over you.”