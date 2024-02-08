Pensions regulator staff to stage fresh strikes in dispute over pay

Workers at The Pensions Regulator (TPR) are to stage a series of fresh strikes in a dispute over pay.

Around 400 members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) will walk out for 12 days between February 28 and March 20.

The workers have already taken more than 10 weeks of action.

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “Our hard-working members are angry at being told TPR can’t afford to give them a pay rise to help them through the cost-of-living crisis but they can afford to pay £6 million to consultants, splash out almost £200,000 on fees and expenses for its chair and part-time board members and spend more than £1 million on other expenses, including accommodation.

“It’s time for TPR to invest in its staff, not on jollies and outsourcing.”