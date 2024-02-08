Man to face trial accused of raping teenage girl near Brighton Pier

A man accused of raping a teenage girl near Brighton Pier will go on trial later this year.

Joseph Eubank, 27, of Hill Drive in Hove, is charged with two counts of rape of a woman over 16.

It comes after a girl under 18 reported an attack on the evening of July 16 2022.

Appearing at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday, Eubank, wearing a grey jacket and black top, pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The trial date has been set for September 23 and Eubank continued to be granted bail with conditions.