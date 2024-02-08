Express & Star
Close

In Pictures: Ploughs and sledges out in force as snow sweeps the country

The Met Office warned of up to 25cm of snow in some areas on Thursday.

Published
A man running in the snow in North Yorkshire

Schools closed and ploughs were clearing streets as snow and wind brought parts of the UK to a standstill on Thursday.

Up to 25cm of snow was forecast in areas of England and Wales and a mixture of yellow rain and snow warnings was in force across the four nations.

Winter weather Feb 8th 2024
People carry sledges up a hill in the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, in the Peak District (Peter Byrne/PA)
Winter weather Feb 8th 2024
A snowplough clears a pavement in Buxton (Peter Byrne/PA)
Winter weather Feb 8th 2024
A person walks their dog in the morning snow in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter weather Feb 8th 2024
Snow falls in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Schools closed in northern England and north Wales and travel disruption was expected throughout the day.

Winter weather Feb 8th 2024
Children in Buxton are pulled on sledges as parts of the UK woke up to snow showers (Peter Byrne/PA)
Winter weather Feb 8th 2024
Sheep walk through snow on the Glenshane Pass in the Sperrin Mountains of County Londonderry (Liam McBurney/PA)
Winter weather Feb 8th 2024
A man attempts to clear his car windscreen in Buxton (Peter Byrne/PA)
Winter weather Feb 8th 2024
A snow-covered statue of William Cavendish in Buxton (Peter Byrne/PA)
Winter weather Feb 8th 2024
Canada geese land in a snow-covered park in the Peak District (Peter Byrne/PA)

The UK Health Security Agency activated a cold health alert for the Midlands and north of England, warning of the impacts on health and social care.

Winter weather Feb 8th 2024
A snowy Knaresborough, in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter weather Feb 8th 2024
A Canada goose waits for the snow to pass in the Peak District (Peter Byrne/PA)
Winter weather Feb 8th 2024
Snow in Worrall in South Yorkshire as drivers were warned about the conditions (Dave Higgens/PA)
Winter weather Feb 8th 2024
A gritter on the Glenshane Pass in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)
Winter weather Feb 8th 2024
Snow in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire (Alison Green/X/PA)
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular