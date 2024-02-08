Flu levels up 89% from start of year as patient numbers hit new winter high

The number of flu patients in hospital in England has hit a new winter high and has nearly doubled since the start of the year, figures indicate.

An average of 2,478 people were in hospital each day last week with flu, including 106 in critical care beds, according to NHS England.

The total is up 11% from 2,226 the previous week and up 89% from the beginning of January.

(PA Graphics)

Flu infections this year are surging at a later point than last winter, when cases peaked at Christmas and then fell rapidly – although last’s year outbreak saw hospital numbers top 5,000, in what was the worst flu season in the UK for a decade.

This year’s outbreak has yet to see patient figures reach a similar level.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England national medical director, said the continuing rise in flu cases showed that “winter pressures continue to hit the NHS hard”.

(PA Graphics)

The latest figures for seasonal viruses also indicate that norovirus cases have dropped, with an average of 568 adult hospital beds filled in the week to February 4 by people with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms.

This is down 17% week-on-week from 688 beds, which was the highest so far this winter.

An average of 3,563 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 were in hospital last week, down 11% from 3,983 the previous week and 16% below this winter’s high of 4,245 in early January.

Covid-19 patient numbers peaked at more than 9,000 last winter.