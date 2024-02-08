Disney to invest 1.5 billion dollars in Fortnite maker Epic Games

Disney is investing 1.5 billion US dollars (£1.2 billion) in games developer Epic Games as part of plans to create a new entertainment universe.

The company said its stake in the Fortnite maker will see the firms collaborate on video games, TV shows and other content from across Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar and others.

The deal will see a new Fortnite-style persistent, online universe created, in which Disney characters from across its different franchises will be able to interact.

A trailer for the collaboration promises users will be able to “play, watch, create and shop” within the new space.

It adds that the new universe will launch “soon(ish)”.

Disney and Epic have previously worked together on Fortnite content, which has seen characters from franchises including Marvel appear within the popular battle royale game.

Disney chief executive Bob Iger said: “Our exciting new relationship with Epic Games will bring together Disney’s beloved brands and franchises with the hugely popular Fortnite in a transformational new games and entertainment universe.

“This marks Disney’s biggest entry ever into the world of games and offers significant opportunities for growth and expansion.”

Epic Games boss Tim Sweeney said: “Disney was one of the first companies to believe in the potential of bringing their worlds together with ours in Fortnite, and they use Unreal Engine across their portfolio.

“Now we’re collaborating on something entirely new to build a persistent, open and interoperable ecosystem that will bring together the Disney and Fortnite communities.”