Passenger injured after train hits tree

A passenger was injured when a train hit a tree on the tracks.

Operator East Midlands Railway (EMR) said the incident happened near Thetford station, Norfolk, at around 9.15pm on Tuesday.

One passenger suffered a “minor injury”, Norfolk Police said.

An image from the scene shows damage to the driver’s carriage including a smashed windscreen.

An EMR spokesman said: “Yesterday our 3.51pm service from Liverpool Lime Street to Norwich struck a tree on the track near Thetford station causing the leading carriage to partly derail.

“The carriage remained upright, and all customers and staff were safely evacuated from the train.

“There is damage to the track which will be fully evaluated once the train is moved.”

The line between Norwich and Ely remains blocked on Wednesday, affecting EMR and Greater Anglia services.

Norfolk Police said in a statement posted on social media platform X on Tuesday night: “Our officers are at the scene supporting British Transport Police and Network Rail.

“One passenger with (a) minor injury (is being) looked after by ambulance colleagues but (there are) no other injuries.”

Fire crews also went to the scene.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch said a team of inspectors are undertaking a preliminary examination of the crash site.

In December, the driver’s carriage of a ScotRail train was severely damaged in Broughty Ferry, Dundee, after a collision with a fallen tree during Storm Gerrit.

The driver avoided injury.