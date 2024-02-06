Parishioners near Balmoral sending best wishes to King, says Kirk minister

The King is in the thoughts of parishioners near Balmoral following his cancer diagnosis, the minister of Crathie Kirk has said.

Rev Ken MacKenzie said that the King is “very well known and liked” in the community and that people were saddened to hear of his illness.

Members of the royal family since Queen Victoria have often attended the church, which is close to the Balmoral Estate.

Rev Ken MacKenzie, minister of the Parish of Braemar and Crathie in Aberdeenshire and a Domestic Chaplain to the King, said people are sending Charles their best wishes.

The King attends Crathie Kirk when at Balmoral (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He said: “His Majesty the King is very well known and liked in this community and in common with many people across the UK and the Commonwealth, we were sad to hear that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

“Many people in the parish have got to know the King over many years and are concerned for him.

“We are glad that his treatment is underway and hope and pray that all will be well with him.

“King Charles lives a busy life and I hope that he enjoys a quieter time over the coming months while he recuperates.

“All of us want to pass on our very best wishes and assure him that we are holding him in our prayers as well as other members of the royal family.

“They have been through a lot during the last two years and we wish them God’s peace.”

Mr MacKenzie commended the King for being open with the public about his diagnosis.

He said: “Speaking out this way is a gracious and humble thing to do, hats off to him and I am sure it will prove to be very helpful to other people.”

The King, 75, who began treatment for the disease on Monday, has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.