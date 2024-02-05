UK jobless rate lower than first thought but inactivity jumps – ONS

Britain’s rate of unemployment was lower than first thought in the three months to November, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said changes to the way that it gathers information on the UK labour force has seen it revise the unemployment rate down to 3.9% for the quarter, from the 4.2% previous estimate.

It has also revised up the inactivity rate to 21.9% in the three months to November, from the 20.8% recorded previously.

The changes follow an overhaul to the ONS labour force survey after low responses meant the data was too unreliable.

Official figures have been estimating employment and unemployment rates since July last year, extrapolating from previous figures by using separate government tax records and data on unemployment benefit claims.

Using these estimates, the rate of unemployment has remained unchanged at 4.2% since the three months to June 2023.

Corrections to previous data has also seen the ONS revise down the rate of unemployment to 4% in the three months to October and 4.1% in the three months to September, from 4.2% in each quarter.

In a more worrying sign for Britain’s jobs market, the inactivity rate has been worse than originally estimated for some time, having been revised higher dating back to at least April to June last year.

Workforce data is closely watched as a gauge of the health of the wider economy and a major consideration in interest rate decisions by Bank of England policymakers.

The ONS has been working on ways to make the figures more accurate, with the latest data coming after it made some temporary improvements to better account for population growth and low response rates.

It said the revisions are largely due to changes in the structure of the population, with increases in the numbers of young people and women who are economically inactive, while female employment levels have fallen.

The ONS said it is soon launching its revamped labour force survey, which will reintroduce face-to-face interviews and a boosted sample, with the first statistics from this due to be published in September.