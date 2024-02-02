Winner of £61.7m EuroMillions ticket comes forward to claim prize

The UK owner of a £61.7 million-winning EuroMillions ticket has come forward to claim the prize, operator Allwyn has announced.

The ticket-holder has won a £61,708,231 share of the £123 million jackpot prize from the draw on Tuesday – with the other winning ticket having been purchased in Spain.

An Allwyn spokesman said that the claim would now be verified according to the terms and conditions of the games before an appointment would be made for it to be paid by one of the National Lottery’s winners’ advisers.

He said: “Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.

“There will be no information on whether they are an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “This is absolutely incredible news and we’re delighted that we’ve received a claim.

“This is the first UK EuroMillions jackpot win of 2024, following on from an incredible 2023 which saw six UK EuroMillions jackpots won, including a £111.7 million win by an anonymous single ticket-holder in June.

“Our focus is now on supporting this latest lucky ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.”

The National Lottery raised £30 million each for community projects with 685,000 grants totalling more than £48 billion having been raised since it started.