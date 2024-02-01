What the papers say – February 1

The imminent return of powersharing at Stormont is among the stories leading the nation’s papers on Thursday.

The Government aims to fast-track two pieces of legislation through Parliament on Thursday to deliver on the commitments made in its package aimed at restoring powersharing at Stormont, according to the Financial Times.

The Guardian leads with a cross-party group of MPs warning a £4 billion bailout is needed to head off a financial crisis threatening to drag local councils into bankruptcy.

The Telegraph reports the former subpostmaster who inspired the ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office has said he will reject the Government’s “derisory” Post Office Horizon scandal compensation offer.

The Daily Express says more than 5,600 illegal migrants have been shortlisted for the initial Rwanda deportation flights.

Home Secretary James Cleverly has called for evidence from police chiefs that they are prioritising neighbourhood policing, according to The Times.

The Daily Mail reports veteran MP Mike Freer is quitting frontline politics after receiving death threats over his pro-Israel views.

The Daily Mirror leads with a campaign to help a bid to force tougher sentences for domestic violence killers.

Metro says a man shot dead by police after breaking into a home armed with weapons including a crossbow was a convicted stalker who was banned from entering the road where he was shot.

The Sun reports ITV is willing to offer Claudia Winkleman a six-figure deal to host its shows.

And the Daily Star says experts have determined there are benefits to having a sick day off work.