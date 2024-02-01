Full list of ambulance handover delays, by NHS trust

Here is a list showing the proportion of ambulance patients waiting at hospitals in England last week for more than 30 minutes and over 60 minutes before being handed to A&E teams, broken down by NHS trust.

The data has been published by NHS England.

The list reads, from left to right: name of NHS trust, total number of handovers where time was known, number of handovers longer than 30 minutes, percentage of handovers longer than 30 minutes, number of handovers longer than 60 minutes, percentage of handovers longer than 60 minutes.

The smallest trusts – with fewer than 50 handovers in the week ending January 28 – have been excluded.

The list has been ordered by the percentage of handovers longer than 30 minutes, starting with the highest.

(PA Graphics)

Royal Cornwall Hospitals 570, 468, 82%, 382, 67%

University Hospitals Plymouth 525, 421, 80%, 348, 66%

Torbay & South Devon 493, 354, 72%, 274, 56%

North Middlesex University Hospital 547, 359, 66%, 53, 10%

Royal United Hospitals Bath 552, 360, 65%, 251, 45%

Great Western Hospitals 416, 268, 64%, 198, 48%

Portsmouth Hospitals University 864, 543, 63%, 404, 47%

Nottingham University Hospitals 1,348, 842, 62%, 588, 44%

University Hospitals of North Midlands 840, 521, 62%, 395, 47%

The Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital 728, 436, 60%, 320, 44%

George Eliot Hospital 327, 193, 59%, 112, 34%

Gloucestershire Hospitals 731, 406, 56%, 226, 31%

Northern Lincolnshire & Goole 820, 451, 55%, 307, 37%

Royal Devon University Healthcare 950, 512, 54%, 190, 20%

University Hospitals of Leicester 1,369, 731, 53%, 481, 35%

The Princess Alexandra Hospital 356, 190, 53%, 83, 23%

University Hospitals Birmingham 1,940, 1,034, 53%, 691, 36%

Northampton General Hospital 640, 339, 53%, 126, 20%

James Paget University Hospitals 401, 212, 53%, 146, 36%

Countess of Chester Hospital 272, 139, 51%, 79, 29%

Somerset 848, 432, 51%, 207, 24%

University Hospitals Dorset 1,095, 552, 50%, 250, 23%

Worcestershire Acute Hospitals 847, 416, 49%, 284, 34%

Hull University Teaching Hospitals 929, 456, 49%, 231, 25%

Wrightington, Wigan & Leigh 506, 247, 49%, 122, 24%

The Royal Wolverhampton 746, 364, 49%, 247, 33%

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn 411, 200, 49%, 113, 27%

Kingston Hospital 474, 230, 49%, 15, 3%

Barking, Havering & Redbridge University Hospitals 1,101, 532, 48%, 39, 4%

Norfolk & Norwich University Hospitals 847, 400, 47%, 213, 25%

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals 912, 430, 47%, 241, 26%

York & Scarborough Teaching Hospitals 1,008, 475, 47%, 266, 26%

West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals 588, 277, 47%, 102, 17%

The Dudley Group 666, 312, 47%, 225, 34%

University Hospitals Bristol & Weston 892, 412, 46%, 217, 24%

Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals 966, 442, 46%, 216, 22%

East Lancashire Hospitals 832, 377, 45%, 72, 9%

East & North Hertfordshire 498, 225, 45%, 111, 22%

West Suffolk 417, 188, 45%, 121, 29%

Buckinghamshire Healthcare 488, 220, 45%, 57, 12%

East Suffolk & North Essex 1,140, 502, 44%, 244, 21%

Kettering General Hospital 566, 248, 44%, 106, 19%

Sandwell & West Birmingham Hospitals 910, 398, 44%, 222, 24%

North Bristol 714, 306, 43%, 163, 23%

North West Anglia 878, 369, 42%, 193, 22%

Barts 1,486, 614, 41%, 62, 4%

Mersey & West Lancashire Teaching Hospitals 918, 373, 41%, 228, 25%

University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire 780, 315, 40%, 242, 31%

East Cheshire 181, 71, 39%, 22, 12%

Wirral University Teaching Hospital 488, 190, 39%, 101, 21%

Stockport 535, 208, 39%, 121, 23%

United Lincolnshire Hospitals 1,021, 379, 37%, 142, 14%

Rotherham 569, 210, 37%, 122, 21%

Royal Free London 839, 307, 37%, 54, 6%

University Hospitals of Derby & Burton 1,244, 453, 36%, 214, 17%

Wye Valley 323, 116, 36%, 71, 22%

Cambridge University Hospitals 514, 184, 36%, 126, 25%

London North West University Healthcare 1,195, 422, 35%, 24, 2%

King’s College Hospital 1,276, 442, 35%, 26, 2%

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals 665, 230, 35%, 54, 8%

Liverpool University Hospitals 1,129, 377, 33%, 143, 13%

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay 593, 195, 33%, 96, 16%

Airedale 330, 108, 33%, 44, 13%

Barnsley Hospital 583, 190, 33%, 97, 17%

Bolton 500, 161, 32%, 91, 18%

Harrogate & District 316, 100, 32%, 30, 9%

Bedfordshire Hospitals 953, 300, 31%, 125, 13%

South Tees Hospitals 492, 154, 31%, 47, 10%

Mid Cheshire Hospitals 399, 119, 30%, 24, 6%

St George’s University Hospitals 683, 197, 29%, 14, 2%

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals 654, 187, 29%, 63, 10%

Tameside & Glossop Integrated Care 448, 127, 28%, 55, 12%

Warrington & Halton Teaching Hospitals 432, 122, 28%, 70, 16%

North Cumbria Integrated Care 570, 159, 28%, 64, 11%

Lewisham & Greenwich 1,127, 310, 28%, 7, 1%

Northumbria Healthcare 663, 181, 27%, 27, 4%

University Hospitals Sussex 1,944, 525, 27%, 212, 11%

South Tyneside & Sunderland 826, 215, 26%, 87, 11%

Hampshire Hospitals 670, 171, 26%, 108, 16%

Mid Yorkshire 1,021, 258, 25%, 38, 4%

Milton Keynes University Hospital 465, 113, 24%, 24, 5%

Whittington 336, 80, 24%, 3, 1%

Salisbury 308, 73, 24%, 18, 6%

Epsom & St Helier University Hospitals 657, 152, 23%, 14, 2%

Mid & South Essex 1,690, 379, 22%, 141, 8%

Royal Berkshire 693, 155, 22%, 72, 10%

Surrey & Sussex Healthcare 653, 135, 21%, 22, 3%

Croydon Health Services 686, 141, 21%, 18, 3%

Northern Care Alliance 1,389, 268, 19%, 125, 9%

Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals 547, 100, 18%, 6, 1%

University College London Hospitals 389, 71, 18%, 4, 1%

Hillingdon Hospitals 550, 97, 18%, 5, 1%

University Hospital Southampton 913, 160, 18%, 52, 6%

County Durham & Darlington 959, 163, 17%, 81, 8%

Guy’s & St Thomas’ 629, 105, 17%, 0, 0%

Bradford Teaching Hospitals 815, 134, 16%, 36, 4%

North Tees & Hartlepool 408, 65, 16%, 8, 2%

Midlands Partnership 212, 33, 16%, 16, 8%

Manchester University 1,499, 218, 15%, 59, 4%

Frimley Health 1,261, 182, 14%, 19, 2%

Oxford University Hospitals 976, 131, 13%, 18, 2%

Royal Surrey County Hospital 380, 50, 13%, 18, 5%

Leeds Teaching Hospitals 1,587, 192, 12%, 23, 1%

East Kent Hospitals University 1,305, 156, 12%, 12, 1%

Ashford & St Peter’s Hospitals 636, 76, 12%, 5, 1%

Chesterfield Royal Hospital 504, 58, 12%, 11, 2%

Calderdale & Huddersfield 953, 100, 10%, 12, 1%

East Sussex Healthcare 905, 94, 10%, 9, 1%

South Warwickshire 365, 35, 10%, 7, 2%

Walsall Healthcare 668, 58, 9%, 7, 1%

Chelsea & Westminster Hospital 1,002, 62, 6%, 0, 0%

Maidstone & Tunbridge Wells 883, 54, 6%, 4, 0%

Sherwood Forest Hospitals 747, 42, 6%, 2, 0%

Dorset County Hospital 384, 21, 5%, 3, 1%

Dartford & Gravesham 581, 30, 5%, 1, 0%

Medway 800, 38, 5%, 3, 0%

Alder Hey Children’s 95, 4, 4%, 0, 0%

Sheffield Children’s 78, 3, 4%, 0, 0%

Birmingham Women’s & Children’s 138, 5, 4%, 0, 0%

Homerton Healthcare 352, 12, 3%, 1, 0%

Imperial College Healthcare 940, 30, 3%, 1, 0%

Gateshead Health 353, 0, 0%, 0, 0%