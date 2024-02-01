Adventurous Australian three-year-old rescued from claw machine by police

It was a case of “claw and order” for police in Australia when they were called to rescue an adventurous three-year-old who had climbed into a toy dispensing arcade game.

Queensland Police posted a video to X that showed the toddler, called Ethan, standing inside a claw machine at Capalaba shopping centre in Brisbane, surrounded by balls and stuffed toys as he patiently waited to be freed.

He was seen pointing to the glass of the machine when the police arrived on site.

He was directed to move to a back corner, near where his mother was standing, where he eagerly obliged by scurrying on his knees along the stuffed toys.

After the glass was successfully broken, with the youngster a safe distance from any shards, he was lifted out to safety, to the joy of his family and those involved in his rescue.