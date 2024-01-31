Well-wisher sends message of support to King as Camilla opens charity centre

The King was wished a speedy recovery from his enlarged prostate treatment when the Queen opened a charity’s centre supporting cancer patients.

Camilla officially launched Maggie’s centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London and said she would pass on the words of support from the well-wisher.

The King was discharged from the London Clinic on Monday after three nights receiving medical care at the hospital where the Princess of Wales had been recovering from abdominal surgery, before being allowed home the same day.

Sir Michael Pakenham, a supporter of Maggie’s, told the Queen as she toured the new £6 million centre: “All best wishes to His Majesty for the very best recovery.

Camilla replied: “Thank you very much, that’s very kind, I’ll pass it on.”

The Queen has been president of Maggie’s since 2008. The charity supports cancer patients and their families, with its 24 centres all based in hospital grounds.

“I think all hospitals should have a Maggie’s,” Camila told Rebecca Longmate, the Royal Free’s director of nursing.

Camilla was making her first visit to a centre as Queen and has visited many across the country.

She joked with a group of donors, telling them: “I try to get around them and another one goes up – I never can catch up.”