Teesworks inquiry expected to be published as Sunak defends ‘rigorous process’

An independent inquiry into claims of corruption and illegality linked to the finances at the controversial Teesworks development is expected to be published on Monday.

Rishi Sunak appeared to confirm the report’s imminent release during a visit to the North East, saying it would be “published later on”.

It comes amid speculation the long-awaited review will clear Teesworks and the region’s Conservative mayor Ben Houchen of wrongdoing.

The Prime Minister defended the “rigorous process” behind the Government-commissioned probe, which has faced criticism over the lack of involvement of the public spending watchdog.

The National Audit Office (NAO) was not tasked with leading the investigation ordered by Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove last year, with an independent panel set up instead.

The conclusion of the inquiry has been delayed several times, having initially been expected last summer.

Tory former minister Sir Simon Clarke has claimed the report will clear the flagship regeneration project of any impropriety.

“I am 100% confident that that the substantive allegation of corruption will be proved to be false,” the Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland MP told the BBC last week.

“Actually I’m willing to say more broadly than that, the report will clear Teesworks and Ben Houchen of any impropriety.”

Conservative Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen heads up the South Tees Development Corporation (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mr Houchen, who chairs the South Tees Development Corporation which oversees the Teesworks site and who originally requested the inquiry, has denied allegations of corruption.

Mr Sunak declined to comment on the probe’s findings ahead of their release.

Asked whether the results could be taken seriously without the NAO’s involvement, the Prime Minister told reporters: “No, it’s been done by an independent panel, and as you said, it will be published later on.

“It wouldn’t be right for me to comment in advance of that and I couldn’t speculate on the findings.

“But it’s been an independent, rigorous process, as we said it would be. And later on today, we’ll get the results.”

Concerns about the Teesworks project were previously raised by Middlesbrough’s Labour MP Andy McDonald in the Commons, who alleged “truly shocking, industrial-scale corruption” related to funding in Teesside.