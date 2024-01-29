Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus near London Victoria station

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a bus at London Victoria bus station.

Chief operating officer of Transport for London (TfL) Glynn Barton confirmed the “deeply distressing incident” that happened at around 9am on Monday.

Reports suggested a Number 13 double-decker bus crashed into a shelter at the busy transport hub.

Mr Barton said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the person who was tragically killed following a collision with a bus in Victoria this morning.

“This will have been a deeply distressing incident for everyone involved and we have support available for those affected.

“TfL and the operator RATP are assisting the police with their investigation.”

Emergency services were investigating the cause of the tragedy on Monday (Jamie Lashmar/PA)

Land and air ambulance crews battled to save the pedestrian but they were declared dead at the scene.

The bus driver was taken to hospital.

A London Ambulance spokesman said: “We sent some resources, including two ambulance crews and a medic in a fast-response car. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated three people at the scene.

“A person was taken to hospital and another patient was assessed and discharged.

“Unfortunately, despite our teams’ best efforts, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The bus station is closed while the collision is investigated but the railway station is not affected.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “I’ve been told about the tragic news that a pedestrian has lost their life as a consequence of an accident.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved family, it’s really important that we allow them to be informed first about this tragedy.

“There is a full investigation under way.

“I’m sure I speak for all of us when I say our thoughts and prayers are with this person’s family.”

Handout photo taken with permission from the social media site X, formerly Twitter, posted by Roymundo Blanco of a general view of the scene of the fatal crash (Roymundo Blanco/PA)

Police are working to trace the pedestrian’s next of kin.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “At 08.59am police were made aware of a serious road traffic collision between a pedestrian and a bus at the London Transport bus station outside Victoria BR station.

“Multiple Metropolitan Police units were in attendance along with officers from British Transport Police and the London Ambulance Service.

“Despite the best efforts of the London Ambulance Service, the life of the pedestrian casualty was pronounced dead at 9.26am.

“The driver of the bus has been conveyed to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

“The bus station remains closed but there are no other road closures in place.

Operator RATP Dev Transit London confirmed it is investigating the death (Jamie Lashmar/PA)

“The British Rail station remains unaffected.

“Specialist police traffic investigators are on scene and an investigation into the circumstances of the collision has commenced.

“We are currently working to inform the next of kin.”

Operator RATP Dev Transit London confirmed it is investigating the death.

A spokesman said: “Emergency services are in attendance and our teams will be working closely with the relevant authorities to determine the circumstances of the incident.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the pedestrian who has sadly passed away.”

Victoria bus station was closed late last year for works designed to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility for partially sighted passengers.

Problems highlighted included an “unconventional” layout of pedestrian crossings, use of markings and a lack of tactile paving, as well as one crossing that directed pedestrians into a bus stop.

In 2021 Melissa Burr was killed at the station after bus driver Olusofa Popoola accidentally accelerated into the back of a stationary bus, shunting it into her.

She was using a pedestrian walkway at the bus station and crossed towards the door of a 507 bus parked at its stop before she was hit.