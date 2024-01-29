Parliamentary schedule for Monday January 29
.
Published
We will be covering the House of Commons and House of Lords throughout the day.
All timings are approximate and subject to business.
House of Commons:
1430 Education questions
1530 Trade (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership) Bill – second reading
An adjournment debate on police investigations into road traffic deaths
Westminster Hall
1630 E-petition 641904 relating to the next general election
House of Lords
1430 Oral questions
1520 Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill – second reading