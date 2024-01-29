Jamie Oliver backs Big Issue’s new low-cost recipe section

The Big Issue is launching a recipe section after an idea by one of the magazine’s vendors.

Chef and child health campaigner Jamie Oliver has thrown his support – and some recipes – behind the idea, which was inspired by Paul Logan, who sells the magazine in London.

He met actress and Big Issue ambassador Sophie Winkleman and mentioned the potential in a low-cost recipe section in the magazine.

She called Jamie Oliver who said: “When I heard about Paul’s wish to have low-cost recipes in the magazine, I wanted to share these budget-friendly ones.

“With financial pressures as high as ever, knowing how to cook has never been more relevant. I’ve created these to help your money go further.

“Whether it’s making the most of your oven or freezer, or using store-cupboard ingredients, these flavour-packed favourites are nutritious and delicious.”

Sophie Winkleman, said: “I met vendor Paul Logan on the coldest day of the year. He told me he’d always harboured a dream for there to be a recipe page.

“We chatted more and it clearly was a brilliant idea – weekly inspiration on how to eat well on a super-tight budget.

“I called my friend Jamie when I got home to tell him about Paul. He thought it was a brilliant idea too, and offered to launch Paul’s idea with some recipes of his own.”

Paul McNamee, editor of the Big Issue, said: “We want to build a useful recipe collection, of delicious meals at pocket-friendly prices.

“We’re delighted that long-time friend of Big Issue Jamie Oliver is launching the collection today. We want to keep it going.”