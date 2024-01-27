We must unite against hate, Yousaf says as he marks Holocaust Memorial Day

Scotland’s First Minister has urged people to “unite against hate”, as he marked Holocaust Memorial Day.

Each year on January 27, events are held to remember those persecuted and murdered by the Nazi regime in the Second World War as well as the victims of subsequent genocides in the decades since.

Marking the memorial, Humza Yousaf posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, called for solidarity.

“It has never been more important to remember the victims of the Holocaust and the genocides which followed,” he said.

“Together, we remember the millions of lives cut short with the utmost cruelty and brutality.”

The freedom of everyone, he said, “relies on our willingness to defend each other’s human rights”.

He added: “We must unite against hatred wherever we see it – no matter the perpetrator or the victim.

“Together, today, we remember the dreadful human price of prejudice and hatred if its left unchecked.”