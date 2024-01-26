First UK train displaying latest version of Pride flag is ‘beacon of hope’

A rail operator has unveiled the UK’s first train displaying the latest version of a Pride flag.

TransPennine Express (TPE) said its Unity Train featuring the Pride Progress flag will be “a beacon of hope for the diverse communities” it serves in northern England and Scotland.

It is celebrating a week of inclusion to “embrace the individuality of both its employees and customers”, the Government-owned operator added.

The Pride Progress flag (Mike Egerton/PA)

The latest update of the Progress Pride flag is a redesign of the original rainbow Pride flag, featuring additional stripes to represent ethnic minorities, transgendered people and those with HIV/Aids, with a yellow triangle and purple circle to incorporate an intersex flag.

TPE managing director Chris Jackson said: “We strive to make sure everyone in our business feels included, that every individual, of every background and culture, feels heard and celebrated for what they bring to our team.

“The launch of our Unity Train is a historic moment for TPE.

“We want people of all backgrounds and characteristics to feel welcome, whether that’s using our services, applying for jobs or whilst at work.

“I’m thrilled that our Nova train featuring the Pride Progress flag will now shine brightly as it travels throughout the North and Scotland and I’m looking forward to celebrating the diversity of our colleagues and customers.”

Lisa Harvey Nebil, chief executive of LGBT+ youth charity The Proud Trust, which has formed a partnership with TPE, said: “Seeing the Unity Train in all its glory fills myself and our team with huge pride and we can’t wait for the LGBT+ community to see the train.

“We’ve already received fantastic support from TPE and we’re looking forward to doing more inspiring work together.”