Yousaf apologises to Covid bereaved over ‘poor’ response to message requests

Humza Yousaf has apologised “unreservedly” for the Scottish Government’s handling of requests for messages from the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

It came as the Scottish First Minister began giving evidence to the inquiry, sitting in Edinburgh, on Thursday afternoon.

He described his Government’s handling of inquiry requests as “frankly poor” and offered an apology.

Jamie Dawson KC, lead counsel to the current module of the inquiry, put it to Mr Yousaf that it is “important” for the messages to be retained so proper lessons can be learned.

Mr Yousaf said: “I apologise unreservedly to the inquiry and to those mourning the loss of a loved one.”

The First Minister, who was Scottish health secretary from May 2021 until March 2023, said he believes there were times that decisions made during the pandemic by his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon were not “cascaded” to the rest of the cabinet.

Humza Yousaf is giving evidence to the inquiry (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)

He told the inquiry it was, however, “very rare” for decisions to be made solely by Ms Sturgeon.

Mr Dawson asked Mr Yousaf if decisions were made through the cabinet, the then first minister or through the gold command group.

He replied: “It was a variety of all of those decisions we made.”

However he said there were times when Ms Sturgeon wanted a “tighter cast list” for decision-making.

He insisted a WhatsApp message from national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch was an example of the adviser “over-speaking”, after Prof Leitch suggested Ms Sturgeon “actually wanted none of us” (in relation to decision making).

An exchange of WhatsApp messages between Mr Yousaf and Prof Leitch on May 20, 2021 showed the adviser saying: “There was some First Minister ‘keep it small’ shenanigans as always. She actually wants none of us.”

Mr Dawson asked Mr Yousaf: “Was this an indication in fact that the first minister really took decisions in connection with the pandemic herself, or at least would have referred to it that way?”

Professor Jason Leitch had been ‘over-speaking’ in one message read to the inquiry, Humza Yousaf said (PA)

Mr Yousaf responded: “I think that was, as Jason (Leitch) said when he gave evidence to this very inquiry, an example of him perhaps over-speaking.

“I don’t doubt of course there were times the former first minister needed a tighter cast list and wanted one.

“I think this is a classic example of Jason perhaps over-speaking.”

Mr Yousaf also said he used his own personal phones to conduct Government business during the course of the pandemic rather than a Government-issued phone.

Mr Dawson asked him: “Is it the case that you used your own personal phones, plural, for WhatsApp messages during the course of the pandemic rather than a Government-issued phone?”

Mr Yousaf said: “Yes that’s correct.”

Mr Dawson said: “I think it has transpired from the material you have provided that in fact you had multiple phones?”

Mr Yousaf replied: “Both personal and Government devices, yes.”

The inquiry, which continues, is holding a series of hearings in Edinburgh as it probes the devolved administration’s response to the pandemic.