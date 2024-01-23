Possible water contamination is investigated at housing estate

A water company is investigating possible water contamination at a housing estate near Cambridge, with residents enduring five days without drinkable tap water.

Problems at the Marleigh development in Fen Ditton were first reported on Thursday, with people initially told not to use tap water.

From Monday they were told not to drink it, but that it was safe for them to wash, shower and do laundry.

John Trounson, group managing director for water firm Independent Water Networks, said that the “final determination of what caused the contamination has still to be established”.

“We continue to work with the UKHSA (Government agency the UK Health Security Agency) in the light of the continuing lab-test results to identify what the contaminant might be and when we can sound the all clear,” he said.

“It is hoped that this will be soon. Until then, IWNL will continue to supply bottled water.”

He said that “progress has been made in the testing of the water”.

“We are now able to move the instruction from ‘Do not use’ to ‘Do not drink’,” said Mr Trounson.

“This means that residents can wash, shower and bathe safely, as well as do their laundry.”

Sultan Salimee, consultant in Health Protection at UKHSA East of England said: “We are continuing to support the Independent Water Network in an advisory capacity with their ongoing investigation into possible water contamination at the Marleigh development in Cambridge.

“The water company is keeping us updated on developments surrounding the situation, including their results from recent water samples, which led to them moving their instruction notice from ‘Do not use’ to ‘Do not drink’, for residents in the area.

“This is normal practice as a precautionary measure whilst sampling and testing is undertaken by the water company.

“There have been no reports of anyone becoming unwell.”