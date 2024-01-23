In Pictures: UK battered by further wind and rain as Storm Jocelyn follows Isha

The UK is being pounded by more wind and rain from Storm Jocelyn.

The Met Office has issued amber and yellow weather warnings for wind covering much of the UK – together with yellow warnings for rain in parts of western and southern Scotland, and north-west England.

Jocelyn comes shortly after Storm Isha left two people dead and one seriously injured.

Workers remove a tree that fell on an electricity substation on the Kinnaird estate in Larbert (Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said Storm Jocelyn, named by Met Eireann, could cause more disruption than Storm Isha.

Tourists from Canada, on the Burren, near Black Head lighthouse in the Republic of Ireland as Storm Jocelyn hits (Niall Carson/PA)

High Atlantic swells at Fanore, County Clare (Niall Carson/PA)

Road journeys are also likely to be affected by the storm.

Vehicles make their way through heavy rain on the M80 near Banknock (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Parts of York were affected by flooding.

Flood water at Naburn Lock on the outskirts of York (Danny Lawson/PA)

Flooding in York (Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

Gusts of 80mph could be experienced in exposed areas, with 40-50mm of rain possible over higher ground, the forecaster said.

(James Manning/PA)

People walk in the rain near Aldwych, central London (James Manning/PA)

A view of the damaged roof of the Northern Ireland visitor attraction Titanic Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)