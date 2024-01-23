Female rowing trio raises more than £80,000 in record-breaking Atlantic race

A team named the fastest female trio to row across the Atlantic has raised more than £80,000 for charity.

Hatty Carder, Bobbie Mellor and Katherine Antrobus, known as the WaveBreakers, capsized and endured tumultuous weather to row across the Atlantic in 40 days, 10 hours and 51 minutes.

The trio travelled 3,000 miles from La Gomera in the Canary Islands, Spain, starting on December 13 and finishing in the Caribbean island of Antigua on Monday.

They have also raised £84,000 for the WWF and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees climate change charities, with telecommunications company Vodafone offering to double donations up to the team’s target of £140,000.

Bobbie Mellor, Hatty Carder and Katherine Antrobus faced tumultuous weather conditions and seasickness to complete the rowing challenge (World’s Toughest Row)

Ms Carder, Ms Mellor and Ms Antrobus took part in the World’s Toughest Row, documenting their race on social media, where they described themselves as “battered and bruised”.

Race organisers said Team WaveBreakers were the 10th overall team, but set the record as the fastest women’s trio to complete the crossing.

In a post on Instagram, the WaveBreakers’ team wrote: “They were battered and bruised by the conditions, they capsized which meant they ended up in the back half of the fleet, their water-maker kept breaking down.

“But they overcame each and every obstacle thrown at them… and broke the world record in the process!”

The trio also faced stormy weather, seasickness and sleepless nights as they aimed to become the fastest female trio to row across the Atlantic ocean.

Bobbie Mellor, Hatty Carder and Katherine Antrobus took on the rowing challenge and raised more than £80,000 for charity (World’s Toughest Row)

The world record for the distance is held by trio Kat Cordiner, Abby Johnston and Charlotte Irving who completed the 3,000-mile journey in 42 days, seven hours and 17 minutes in January 2022.

For more information about the fundraiser visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/wavebreakers2023