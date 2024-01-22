Ireland’s deputy PM to relay ‘profound concern’ about Gaza at EU summit

Tanaiste Micheal Martin is to take part in a summit of the European Union’s foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday, where he is expected to see if the EU can put pressure on Israel to stop its actions in Gaza.

As local health authorities said that 25,000 Palestinians had been killed since the start of the Israeli operation, Mr Martin said that he would be seeing what can be done at EU level “to get stronger pressure on Israel to stop”.

The council will be focused on both Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.

It will include engagements with foreign ministers from Israel, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Palestine, and Ukraine, and the secretary general of the League of Arab States.

During the discussion on Gaza, Mr Martin is to reiterate Ireland’s “profound concern” about the danger facing people in Gaza and its call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

Mr Martin, Ireland’s minister for foreign affairs and defence, said: “In our view, the priority remains advancing towards an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of hostages, urgent and effective humanitarian access as well as the protection of civilians.

“The EU must speak clearly and decisively on this.

“I will also underline the urgency of progressing EU sanctions against violent settlers.”

On Ukraine, Mr Martin said: “We have seen reprehensible attacks in Ukraine over the new year period, which has caused civilian death and significant damage to civilian infrastructure on a large scale.

“These attacks show that Russia is intent on continued escalation.

“While we were able to deliver some important messages in December, including the historic decision by the European Council to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, it is clear that much work remains to be done.

“There are a number of important meetings in weeks ahead, including the Foreign Affairs Council today, and it is critical that we as the EU continue to send a clear and united message of support for Ukraine.”