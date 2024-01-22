Express & Star
In Pictures: Storm Isha batters communities… and there is more to come

High winds and lashing rain disrupted travel and brought down power lines.

Published
Winter weather Jan 22nd 2024

Thousands of households and businesses were left without power as Storm Isha swept the UK and Ireland.

Trains were halted and flights rerouted as wind speeds reached nearly 100mph.

A pensioner died when the car in which he was a passenger hit a fallen tree in Scotland.

Winter weather Jan 22nd 2024
Waves break on the seafront in Blackpool during Storm Isha (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter weather Jan 22nd 2024
A car is stranded in flood water in Warwick Bridge in Cumbria (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Winter weather Jan 22nd 2024
Workmen continue their clear-up as a number of trees in Northern Ireland made famous by the TV series Game Of Thrones have been damaged and felled by Storm Isha (Liam McBurney/PA)
Winter weather Jan 22nd 2024
A felled tree at the Dark Hedges site in Co Antrim (Liam McBurney/PA)
Winter weather Jan 21st 2024
A branch damages a car in Lisburn Road, Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Winter weather Jan 22nd 2024
Video issued by Irish Coast Guard showed the conditions as Storm Isha passed through Dun Laoghaire harbour on Sunday evening (Irish Coast Guard/PA)

The next storm due to hit the UK and Ireland has been named by the Irish Meteorological Service as Storm Jocelyn, which is expected to cause strong winds from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Winter weather Jan 22nd 2024
A fallen tree in Bromley, south east London (Michael Holland/PA)
Winter weather Jan 21st 2024
Passengers at Euston station, London, following train delays as Storm Isha has brought severe disruption to rail services (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Met Office said the highest recorded wind speed during Storm Isha was 99mph at Brizlee Wood in Northumberland, with gusts of 90mph at Capel Curig in Snowdonia on Sunday.

Winter weather Jan 22nd 2024
White water at the Falls of Dochart in Killin, Stirling (Laura Paterson/PA)
Winter weather Jan 22nd 2024
A fallen tree on the West Highland Line to Helensburgh Upper in Scotland (Network Rail Scotland/PA)
Winter weather Jan 21st 2024
A clock tower falls to the ground in Eyre Square, Galway, during Storm Isha (Niall Carson/PA)
Winter weather Jan 21st 2024
Choppy water at Boscombe pier in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Winter weather Jan 21st 2024
A person kitesurfs in the sea at Boscombe beach in Dorset on Sunday (Andrew Matthews/PA)
