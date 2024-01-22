In Pictures: Storm Isha batters communities… and there is more to come

Thousands of households and businesses were left without power as Storm Isha swept the UK and Ireland.

Trains were halted and flights rerouted as wind speeds reached nearly 100mph.

A pensioner died when the car in which he was a passenger hit a fallen tree in Scotland.

Waves break on the seafront in Blackpool during Storm Isha (Danny Lawson/PA)

A car is stranded in flood water in Warwick Bridge in Cumbria (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Workmen continue their clear-up as a number of trees in Northern Ireland made famous by the TV series Game Of Thrones have been damaged and felled by Storm Isha (Liam McBurney/PA)

A felled tree at the Dark Hedges site in Co Antrim (Liam McBurney/PA)

A branch damages a car in Lisburn Road, Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Video issued by Irish Coast Guard showed the conditions as Storm Isha passed through Dun Laoghaire harbour on Sunday evening (Irish Coast Guard/PA)

The next storm due to hit the UK and Ireland has been named by the Irish Meteorological Service as Storm Jocelyn, which is expected to cause strong winds from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A fallen tree in Bromley, south east London (Michael Holland/PA)

Passengers at Euston station, London, following train delays as Storm Isha has brought severe disruption to rail services (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Met Office said the highest recorded wind speed during Storm Isha was 99mph at Brizlee Wood in Northumberland, with gusts of 90mph at Capel Curig in Snowdonia on Sunday.

White water at the Falls of Dochart in Killin, Stirling (Laura Paterson/PA)

A fallen tree on the West Highland Line to Helensburgh Upper in Scotland (Network Rail Scotland/PA)

A clock tower falls to the ground in Eyre Square, Galway, during Storm Isha (Niall Carson/PA)

Choppy water at Boscombe pier in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)