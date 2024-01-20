Sales soar for new green cars

New green cars hold the highest market share since 2004 as sales of electric models continue to rise, new figures show.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 53,426 new cars were registered in that colour in the UK in 2023.

That was 2.8% of all new cars, representing the highest market share for green in 19 years.

(PA Graphics)

Many buyers choosing a green electric car are keen to emphasise the environmental credentials of their purchase.

Uptake of battery electric new cars reached a record level with 315,000 units last year, up 17.8% from 2022.

The overall new car market grew by 17.9% last year.

(PA Graphics)

Grey increased its dominance as the UK’s most popular new car colour by accounting for 26.8% of all new cars registered in 2023, up from 25.7% in 2022.

It was a monochrome top three, with black in second place (20.2%) followed by white (16.5%).

More than three out of five (63.5%) new cars joining UK roads last year were either grey, black or white.

The other colours with a market share of more than 1% were blue (15.1%), red (7.5%), silver (6.5%), green (2.8%) and orange (1.7%).

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “2023 was a bumper year for the British new car market, as buyers continued to gravitate towards familiar monochrome hues for another year – even as ever more motorists embrace new technologies.

“Car manufacturers have diligently expanded their offerings, with a huge selection of colour options available across hundreds of models and thousands of specification options.

“The extensive variety allows drivers flexibility in choosing a tint that embodies their individuality and style.”