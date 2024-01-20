Community in mourning after family found dead at house

Churches are opening so people can pay tribute to four members of the same family who were found dead at a house in Norwich.

The bodies of a man, 45, a 36-year-old woman and two young children were found inside an address in Allan Bedford Crescent, Costessey, on Friday following a call from a member of the public shortly before 7am.

The man has been named in reports as Bartlomiej Kuczynski.

Norfolk Police said the man and two children lived at the address, but the woman was visiting and lived elsewhere. All four were found with injuries.

The Bishop of Norwich Graham Usher said local clergy were offering support in the communities they serve and would be opening churches over the weekend for those who wish to pay tribute.

Among them is St Edmund’s Church, where people can light a candle and pray between 3-4pm on Saturday.

The Diocese of Norwich Facebook account wrote: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by the tragic news in Costessey.”

Norfolk Police Detective Chief Inspector Chris Burgess has said: “I would be reassured that we’re doing a thorough investigation into this.

Four bodies were found (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I’m confident this is an isolated incident but, as I say, it’s very early on, I’m keeping an open mind.

“I would stress to the community, let’s be very aware of what we share on social media without confirmed information.

“We don’t want to cause any undue distress or give false information that might actually hamper the investigation rather than support it.”

He said that officers had attended the property on December 14 2023 in relation to a missing person inquiry.

A cordon is in place and detectives from Norfolk and Suffolk police forces are leading the investigation.

Formal identification has not yet taken place and forensic examinations are still under way.