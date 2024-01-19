New date for UK-wide day of reflection for those who died in pandemic

The first Sunday in March will be marked with a UK-wide day of reflection as people remember all those who died during the pandemic.

March 3 will be the first annual day of reflection since the UK Commission on Covid Commemoration published its final report in September, recommending the event be held each year on the first Sunday of March.

The first day of reflection, organised by the charity Marie Curie, was held in 2021 on March 23 – the one-year anniversary of the first lockdown.

Marie Curie organised the first day of reflection in 2021 (Matt Alexander/PA)

This year, the charity said the Government is supporting its efforts with more than £500,000 towards costs, promotion and community events to be held on the day.

A minute’s silence will be held at midday and Marie Curie said it wants to encourage people to come together to remember and reflect.

Downton Abbey actor and Marie Curie ambassador Jim Carter said the day of reflection is “an essential part of the fabric of our nation”.

He said: “When I think about the pandemic I think about the personal loss of day-to-day life as I knew it. I think about the unbearable grief that people felt, and still feel, over the death of their partners, children, parents.

“And I think about the collective sense of loss we feel as individuals. That time was so disruptive, for so many. We need the day of reflection, whether it be to privately remember or collectively come together and support one another.”

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “The day of reflection is an opportunity to pay tribute to the loved ones that we lost during the pandemic, and I am grateful to Marie Curie for their brilliant work to support events across the country.”

Other recommendations by the commission included schoolchildren being taught about people’s experiences in the pandemic, and identifying green spaces across the UK for use as memorial areas.

– Ways to observe the day can be found at dayofreflection.org.uk