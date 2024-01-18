William visits Kate in hospital as she recovers from abdominal surgery

The Prince of Wales has visited his wife the Princess of Wales in hospital where she is recuperating from abdominal surgery.

Heir to throne William was seen leaving the private London Clinic at around 12.35pm on Thursday.

Police officers outside the London Clinic, in central London, where the Princess of Wales is being looked after (Lucy North/PA)

The princess was admitted on Tuesday for the successful, planned procedure but is expected to stay in hospital for 10 to 14 days before returning to her Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor.

The nature of the princess’s condition has not been revealed although Kensington Palace confirmed it was not cancerous.

It is serious enough, however, for heir to the throne William to be postponing official duties while his wife is in hospital and in the immediate aftermath while she recuperates, devoting his time to his family.

The princess is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter but this will depend on medical advice at the time.