Scotland could pass own law to exonerate Horizon scandal victims – Yousaf

The Scottish Government is working on its own legislation to exonerate those wrongly convicted in the Post Office Horizon scandal, Humza Yousaf said as he told how there could be “complexities” with Westminster acting for all of the UK.

The Scottish First Minister said he believes the “easiest and quickest route” would be for legislation being brought forward by the UK Government to clear the names of those who suffered a miscarriage of justice to apply in Scotland as well.

But with the issue of justice devolved, he told MSPs “there are complexities to work through” for that to happen.

His comments came as a UK Government source stressed the “need to avoid unrealistic expectations that Westminster will simply legislate on Holyrood’s behalf”.

Subpostmasters were wrongly convicted of charges such as theft and fraud because of faults in the Horizon system (Yui Mok/PA)

The source stated: “This is a hugely complex area and it might not be possible or the best way forward.

“It was reassuring to hear from the First Minister that the Scottish Government is actively drawing up Holyrood legislation.

“It may be that’s the most appropriate solution and in that event the two Governments will work closely to ensure compensation can be paid to victims across the whole UK.”

The comments come in the wake of Mr Yousaf saying he had received a “positive” response after writing to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the issue, while making clear the Scottish Government is already looking at “contingencies” which could see it bring forward its own legislation.

More than 700 Post Office managers across the UK were convicted after the faulty Horizon accounting software, made by Fujitsu, made it look like money was missing from branches.

Mr Sunak declared last week they were victims of “one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in our nation’s history”, as he announced a law will be introduced to exonerate them.

Mr Yousaf said he welcomed that approach and reiterated the Scottish Government is “willing to work with the UK Government for that legislation to take place and have effect on a UK-wide basis”.

That could be achieved through a legislative consent motion (LCM), which sees a devolved government formally agree to allow Westminster to legislate in an area where it has responsibility.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC gave a statement to MSPs this week about Horizon cases in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Yousaf said this would be his “preference”, but in an effort to give clarity to “subpostmasters, subpostmistresses right across Scotland”, he said the Scottish Government will bring forward its own legislation if that could not happen.

The First Minister said: “The UK Government last week announced they were looking to bring forward legislation in the UK Parliament in order for mass exonerations to take place when it comes to wrongful convictions.

“I have written to the Prime Minister to say we welcome that process and, not only that, as the First Minister we would be willing to work with the UK Government for that legislation to take place and have effect on a UK-wide basis.”

He added that if “for whatever reason” an LCM is not possible, “we are already working on contingencies around separate Scottish legislation if that is required”.

But Mr Yousaf said he hopes that will not be necessary.

His comments came as a copy of the letter from Mr Sunak to the First Minister failed to commit the UK Government to including Scotland in the legislation.

Mr Sunak stressed “the UK Government is committed to working with devolved administrations to ensure that all subpostmasters irrespective of location receive the exoneration they deserve”, with the Prime Minister also recognising the “shared will to right the wrongs of the past”.

He went on to say Scottish Justice Secretary Angela Constance and her UK counterpart Alex Chalk will have “productive discussions” on the matter.

“The right path to providing justice for victims in Scotland will be found,” the Prime Minister said.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross meanwhile raised concerns that those affected north of the border could have to wait “far, far longer” for convictions to be quashed.

He noted that Scotland’s most senior prosecutor, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC, had told MSPs on Tuesday there already is an “established route” for appeals in Scotland and that “each case must be considered carefully”.

Mr Ross said: “This matters here in Holyrood because the Crown Office is a devolved institution. The procedure by which these convictions can be quashed will be set by this Government and this Parliament.

“But the process set out by the Lord Advocate could see that taking far, far longer in Scotland than it should.”

Mr Yousaf said the Lord Advocate had been speaking in her role as the independent head of prosecutions in Scotland – saying this is separate from her position as legal adviser to the Scottish Government.

He again insisted: “It is still my preference that legislation is applied on a UK-wide basis through an LCM, I think that would be the preferable route.”