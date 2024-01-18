Irish MEPs criticise wording of ‘conditional’ EU call for Gaza ceasefire

Irish MEPs have said they did not vote in favour of a European Parliament motion that called for a Gaza ceasefire because two conditions attached to it rendered it “meaningless”.

The non-binding resolution called for a permanent ceasefire and renewed efforts towards a political solution provided that all hostages are released and Hamas is dismantled.

The resolution passed on Thursday by 312 votes to 131 votes, with 72 abstentions.

All five Fine Gael MEPs voted in favour of the motion, while four Fianna Fail and Green Party MEPs said they voted against the motion.

All of Ireland’s MEPs voted in favour of an amendment that called for “an immediate, permanent and unconditional ceasefire”, but this was not passed by the Parliament.

Green Party MEPs Grace O’Sullivan and Ciaran Cuffe said they voted against the ceasefire resolution as amendments to the text made it “practically meaningless”.

Ms O’Sullivan, who is a member of the European Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with Palestine, said the EU needed to be “braver”.

“In saying that the Parliament only supports a ceasefire on the condition that Hamas is eliminated essentially hands the far-right Israeli government a blank cheque to continue the bombardment of Gaza for as long as they want,” she said.

“Once again the EU has failed to provide any leadership on the Israeli onslaught on the Gazan civilian population.

“Conservative groups, including the EPP (Fine Gael’s political group at EU level), have played a consistent role as an obstacle to peace.

“We need a braver EU that is willing to stand against the worst humanitarian crisis of our time and call loud and clear for a permanent ceasefire without taking sides. This is a dark day for the European peace project.”

Mr Cuffe said it was “no secret that the European Union is divided on this”.

“However, after more than 100 days of constant bombardment, over 24,000 dead and millions of people displaced, Europe is compelled to call for a meaningful ceasefire at a bare minimum.

“Never has this Union seemed so divorced from its founding values of peace and respect for human rights.”

Fianna Fail candidate Barry Andrews (centre) did not support the resolution (Niall Carson/PA)

Fianna Fail MEPs Barry Andrews and Billy Kelleher also did not support the resolution, stating that it “was not balanced enough to earn our support”.

“The inclusion of conditionality clauses with respect to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, supported by right-wing MEPs, was a red-line issue for us.

“Sadly, its inclusion meant that we could not vote in favour of today’s resolution on the conflict in Gaza.

“Furthermore, progressive, balanced amendments were also defeated, which meant that the final text did not, we feel, reflect our views, and crucially the views of the vast majority of Irish people who we seek to represent in the European Parliament.

“A coalition of right-wing forces scuppered this very important resolution today. We do not believe that any conditionality should be attached to a possible ceasefire. With more than 24,000 Palestinian deaths to date, any possible delay in implementing a ceasefire would be morally and ethically wrong.

“The European Union, and its institutions, must accept that allowing Israel to continue its destruction of Gaza is an abject failure of European diplomacy and reflects very poorly on our Union.”

Sean Kelly said the five MEPs had ‘repeatedly’ called for a humanitarian ceasefire and for a peaceful end to the conflict (Damien Eagers/PA)

Leader of Fine Gael in the European Parliament Sean Kelly said the five MEPs had “repeatedly” called for a humanitarian ceasefire and for a peaceful end to the conflict.

“We voted in favour of the European Parliament’s Resolution calling for a ceasefire today,” he said.

“We have raised our concerns over the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza and the huge loss of life there with our colleagues at an EU level. We support the Irish government’s efforts to intensify the pressure for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and we urge the EU to do the same.

“We fully condemn the actions of the terrorist organisation Hamas and underline Israel’s right to exist. All hostages taken by Hamas should be released unconditionally as soon as possible. A ceasefire could be a first step towards a peaceful resolution, within which a two-state solution should be revisited.”