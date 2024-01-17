Problem periods and menopause ‘priorities’ for women’s health in 2024

More support for painful periods and the menopause are among the top priorities for women’s health in 2024, the Government has said.

Maternity care will also be bolstered, including raising more awareness of conditions such as morning sickness.

The measures were announced at the Women’s Health Summit in London, which is marking the second year of the Women’s Health Strategy.

The 10-year blueprint, announced in 2022, is aiming to break down obstacles women face in healthcare.

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said there has been “huge progress” so far, with more women gaining access to hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for the menopause, enhanced support for pregnancy loss and the opening of women’s health hubs.

“We’re breaking historical barriers that prevent women getting the care they need, building greater understanding of women’s healthcare issues and ensuring their voices and choices are listened to,” she added.

“We’re ensuring these changes benefit all women, regardless of socioeconomic background or ethnicity, because our Women’s Health Strategy is only a success if it works for all women.”

Throughout the coming year, the Government will expand its women’s health hubs programme, aiming to have at least one fully functioning facility in every local area.

It is hoped these will improve access to care for problem periods, the menopause and pelvic pain, as well as contraception.

The strategy will also work to improve information and support to women suffering from heavy, painful periods and endometriosis, a condition when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus.

Maternity care both during and after pregnancy will be bolstered, including more focus on preconception and postnatal care, and better awareness of morning sickness.

Disparities in care will aim to be tackled through an National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) ‘challenge’, backed by £50 million.

Health minister Maria Caulfield said: “Helping women and girls who suffer from bad periods can make a huge difference to their lives, education and careers. And any woman who has experienced trauma after giving birth – either mentally or physically – will know the impact it can have on all aspects of her life.

“These are issues that impact women but they should not be seen as a ‘women’s problems’ – it is an everyone problem. We are doing more to put these issues on the agenda and keep them there, to close the gender health gap once and for all.”

More funding will also be pumped into medical research and better support will be offered to victims of sexual violence through enhanced training and NHS models.

Women’s health ambassador Professor Dame Lesley Regan said the strategy is “ambitious”.

She added: “It was created to ensure our healthcare system places women’s health on an equal footing to men.

“I want women everywhere to feel confident that when seek advice from their healthcare professional, whether it’s for heavy or painful periods or issues following birth, they know they are going to receive world-class treatment.

“This is the ultimate goal of the strategy, and I am delighted that we have made such positive progress in the first year and generated so much enthusiastic help to succeed.”