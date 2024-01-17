O’Neill voices fears over Stormont’s future as bid to restore powersharing fails

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill has said she fears that the Stormont Assembly may never return following another failed bid to revive the powersharing institutions.

Ms O’Neill accused the DUP of refusing to accept a nationalist as first minister and said if the executive could not be restored then a British-Irish partnership that provides “joint stewardship and an intensified role for the Irish government” in Northern Ireland must be considered.

She was speaking during a recalled session of the Stormont Assembly, a day before thousands of public sector workers go on strike in Northern Ireland.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill MLA with party colleagues in the Grand Hall of Parliament Buildings at Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)

However, DUP MLA Gordon Lyons said the Stormont recall was a “cynically orchestrated stunt”.

MLAs met on Wednesday where the DUP again blocked an attempt to elect a speaker, which is required before a first and deputy first minister can be appointed.

Nominations to elect Mike Nesbitt of the Ulster Unionist Party or Patsy McGlone of the SDLP to the role failed to get cross-community support.

The DUP, the largest unionist party, is maintaining its refusal to participate in devolved government until unionists’ concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements are tackled by the UK Government.

Ms O’Neill told the Assembly chamber that the argument that the DUP boycott was related to the Windsor Framework had “lost all credibility”.

She said: “The hardship and suffering, the bread-and-butter issues for workers, families, households and businesses is what counts and it’s what the DUP refuse to prioritise.

“The only remaining explanation for the DUP boycott is the refusal to accept a nationalist first minister.

“There is a dangerous attempt under way to discard the democratic outcome of the Assembly election, and this threatens our democratic governance, public administration, reconciliation, and the fabric of this society.”

Ms O’Neill added: “If Jeffrey Donaldson does not change his approach, then this sitting may well be the final one of this Assembly.

“I fear that the democratic institutions of the Good Friday Agreement are in free fall.

“And while this is reprehensible, those are the hard facts before us.

“If it is the case that the DUP will not respect the outcome of the election and restore democracy, then there is an obligation on both the British and Irish governments to look at plan B – a British-Irish partnership that provides joint stewardship and an intensified role for the Irish government in the affairs of this state and our administration.

“The public looking on here today are not seeing the change they voted for.

“If the DUP position of obstruction remains unchanged, then it is imperative that a change of direction within the constitutional framework of the Good Friday Agreement is now advanced.”

DUP MLA Gordon Lyons speaking in the Northern Ireland Assembly chamber at Parliament Buildings at Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Lyons responded: “This recall is much like the five others that came before it. It is a stunt.

“It has been cynically orchestrated to coincide with the industrial action scheduled across our public sector.

“This has been done in an attempt to make the public believe that the restoration of the Assembly today will lead to the cancellation of the strikes tomorrow.

“Sinn Fein know full well that there is no prospect of a speaker being elected today.

“They know there will not be ministers nominated today.

“And they know that if even those do happen, the pay issue will not be settled today but will be subject to negotiation between employers and unions. It is disingenuous to suggest otherwise.”

Mr Lyons said the barrier to public sector pay increases was not the lack of a Stormont executive, but lack of finance.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he was disappointed over the failure to elect a Stormont speaker (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said the Government will continue with a “pragmatic and reasonable” approach to support the region following the failed bid to restore Stormont.

He said: “It is disappointing that the Assembly was unable to elect a speaker and restore the Northern Ireland executive today.

“The return of a locally elected, accountable and effective devolved government is the best way to govern Northern Ireland.

“However, in the absence of an executive, the Government will proceed with a pragmatic and reasonable approach to support Northern Ireland.”

The recall also came ahead of Thursday’s legal deadline to restore devolution.

Mr Heaton-Harris has already indicated he will pass legislation to extend the deadline, rather than call an Assembly election.