Labour MP Sir Tony Lloyd dies days after announcing terminal cancer diagnosis

Labour MP Sir Tony Lloyd died on Wednesday “surrounded by his family” only days after announcing that he was suffering from an incurable form of leukaemia.

The Rochdale MP, who has represented the constituency since 2017 and who was first elected an MP in 1983, had been receiving chemotherapy for a form of blood cancer.

He announced on Thursday that the cancer had “transformed into an aggressive and untreatable form of leukaemia” and was leaving hospital to “spend the time I have left with my family”.

Sir Tony’s family said he died peacefully on Wednesday morning surrounded by his loved ones.

In a statement posted on the Labour MP’s account on X, formerly Twitter, they said: “We are absolutely devastated to announce the death of Sir Tony Lloyd MP, our beloved ‘Joe,’ ‘Dad’ and ‘Grandad’.

“He died peacefully this morning surrounded by his family, as was his wish.”