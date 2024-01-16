What the papers say – January 16

Rwanda takes centre stage on many of Tuesday’s newspaper front pages as the Government’s plan for deportation flights returns to the House of Commons.

The Daily Telegraph says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces a fresh rebellion over the Bill with Conservative deputy chairmen Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith signing amendments designed to toughen the legislation.

Mr Sunak’s bid to ward off a revolt from within his party leads the front page of The Times, which says he aims to free up court time and bring in extra judges to fast track appeals against deportation.

The Daily Express and Daily Mail opt almost identical headlines as they say the Prime Minister has indicated he is ready to overrule European judges to get deportation flights to Rwanda off the ground.

Migrant flights to Rwanda are also the focus of the i which says 47 asylum seekers due to be on the first plane are still waiting for their claims to be processed after 18 months.

There is more politics elsewhere with The Independent saying voters have turned on a “false, spineless and out of touch” Mr Sunak in the latest polling, while the Financial Times focuses on a National Audit Office report which says the Government could save at least £20 billion a year.

The Metro features the report into the handling of grooming gangs in Rochdale, saying 96 men considered a risk to children remain free.

The continuing tension in the Red Sea is the focus of The Guardian as it says Houthi rebels attacked a cargo ship after a wave of UK and US air strikes in Yemen. The paper also asks if Sir Andy Murray has played his last match at the Australian Open after losing in the first round.

The Daily Mirror concentrates on royal matters with the publication of a new book and a row over the name of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter Lilibet.

England footballer Kyle Walker again features on the front of The Sun, which says he is about to become a father for the sixth time with his wife Annie who is pregnant with their fourth child.

And the Daily Star says the cold weather is hitting diets as people turn to pies to keep warm.