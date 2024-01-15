Superdrug Christmas trading boosted by in-store treatments and piercings

In-store beauty treatments and piercings helped spark strong Christmas trading at Superdrug as customers looked to get party ready.

Peter Macnab, chief executive of the brand, said he was “exceptionally pleased to be reporting strong Christmas results” amid pressure on customers’ budgets from the higher cost of living.

Superdrug reported that total sales grew by 9.2% over the four weeks to December 30, with like-for-like growth of 7.1% for the festive trading period.

It highlighted particularly strong demand for cosmetics products during the month, with its own Studio London brand helping to drive a 20% sales increase in the category.

Fragrances and oral care also saw strong trading, the retailer added.

Superdrug also cheered its pop-in beauty treatments and piercings within stories, following significant investment in this area.

It said piercings saw 54% growth in December compared with the same month in 2022, having expanded the service to around 500 shops.

The Beauty Studio operation within stores, which also offers services such as eyebrow threading, saw 20% growth year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the company said own-brand sales rose by around a tenth as shoppers sought more affordable products.

Mr Macnab said: “We understand the pressures customers are currently facing and are committed to supporting them and offering the very best in accessible health and beauty.

“The strong sales growth in own brand really demonstrates that customers are seeking quality products from a brand that they can trust, at an affordable price.

“Our continued investment into expanding the store estate and digital services, as well as in innovation, remains imperative and has helped contribute to an increase in sales throughout the December period.

“I’d like to thank my colleagues for all of their hard work in bringing such a fantastic and competitive offering to shoppers and for their contribution to these results.”