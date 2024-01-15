Men who shouted racist abuse at pro-Palestinian protesters avoid prison

Two men who called pro-Palestine protesters terrorists and shouted racist abuse at them following a sit-in at Waterloo station on Armistice Day have avoided prison.

Ian Beim, 57, and Kevin Sweeney, 61, both admitted two racially aggravated public order offences at a hearing last month.

The pair also swore at protesters, told them to “go back to their own country” and stated they were “born in this country” during their outburst which took place on the day of the largest pro-Palestine demonstration in the UK since the Israel-Hamas war began.

Westminster Magistrates Court heard the pair had been drinking before they reached Waterloo on their way home and began making the remarks.

Prosecutor David Burns said they “became abusive” towards the demonstrators, calling them terrorists, shouted swear words at them and said they were “born in this country”.

Ian Beim arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with racially aggravated public order offences (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He added: “They were told by the protesters that they were also born in this country and became increasingly aggressive and abusive towards members of the public who were filming them.”

The court heard the pair then continued to shout abuse at demonstrators who were on their train home.

James Tupper initially did not notice what was happening but then could hear the defendants calling protesters terrorists, swearing at them again and telling them to “go back to your own country”.

He and others on the train began telling the pair “you can’t say that, it is racist” and urged them to be quiet, and were concerned as there were children on board.

The prosecutor added: “The defendants were drunk and continued to make remarks which were racist and threatening.”

Mr Beim’s lawyer Tony Jacobs told the court his client is “extremely embarrassed” by his behaviour.

He took issue with the suggestion his client has deeply held “discriminatory beliefs”, telling the court: “I don’t know if we can say (he has) deeply held discriminatory beliefs. That is over-egging the pudding.”

The lawyer also claimed protesters were shouting “from the river to the sea”, which, alongside the October 7 massacre a month before, were part of the background to his “inexcusable” behaviour.

Kevin Sweeney arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with racially aggravated public order offences (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Mr Sweeney’s lawyer Chantel Gaber said her client is “remorseful” and “extremely sorry” for his “spur of the moment” remarks.

She added: “He has been punished in every possible way outside of the court.

“He has been banned from the non-league football club (he supports) which is an important part of his social life. He has lost his job.

“His family have been threatened and that has been reported to the police. It has been incredibly difficult for his partner and has taken a toll on his mental health. He has been shamed by the community.”

The court heard Beim has one previous conviction from 1985 while Sweeney has “several of a very similar nature” but the most recent is from 2003.

District judge Steven Jonas told them the offences were “particularly unpleasant and intimidating” and that by their guilty plea, they “accept they were racist”.

Both defendants were given a community order for a year with 200 hours of unpaid work and they must both also pay £199 in costs and surcharges.

Beim must also complete 15 rehabilitation days while Sweeney must complete 10 rehabilitation days.