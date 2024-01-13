What the papers say – January 13

The Yemen air strikes continue to dominate headlines on Saturday, alongside stories about the late Queen and the Post Office scandal.

The Times and The Independent splash with similar leads that both tell of “Houthis on the warpath” in the wake of UK-US air strikes against rebels in Yemen.

The Daily Express runs with a domestic take on what must be done to protect Britons in the wake of the conflict.

The i weekend tells of Lord David Cameron’s role in the air strikes against Houthi rebels in the Middle East, highlighting that the action comes only two months after his surprise return to Cabinet to act as Foreign Secretary.

The Daily Mirror also leads with a piece on the Red Sea conflict from the British perspective, tallying up the cost for Britons at home due to military action abroad.

The Daily Telegraph runs with the Defence Secretary’s caution to Iran, as British “patience is running out” with the Tehran-backed Houthi “thugs” and their attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea.

The Daily Mail and The Sun lead with pieces on the late Queen, with official documents made public shining a light on what her final moments were like.

The Financial Times splashes with a front on the postmasters scandal, reporting tax breaks were claimed on victim compensation payments, perhaps unlawfully, which may now put the British Post Office at serious financial risk.

Last but not least, the Daily Star focuses its front on something completely different for its Saturday lead: mummified alien babies.