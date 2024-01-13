Hundreds attend funeral of ‘unique’ seven-year-old boy after Folkestone crash

Hundreds of people have gathered to pay respects to a seven-year-old boy killed in a suspected hit-and-run.

The funeral and burial for William Brown took place at St Mary and St Eanswythe Church, where hundreds of people stood outside because the 400-seat capacity church was packed out.

William died after a crash on December 6 on the A259 Sandgate Esplanade, when he was hit while trying to collect his football, his father William Brown Sr said.

Wrapped in winter warmers, mourners outside watched the service live-streamed on a television, holding flowers, praying and crying.

Mourners watching the funeral of William Brown on a screen outside at St Mary And St Eanswythe Church, Folkestone (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The family had campaigned for special permission for William to be buried in the churchyard, which had been closed for burials since 1857.

The King however granted the family’s wish, and on Saturday afternoon William was buried under the chestnut tree in the church grounds where the little boy enjoyed spending his time.

The pupil of St Eanswythe’s Church of England Primary School, next to the church, had written in his 2021 school yearbook: “I feel peaceful when I am sat under the chestnut tree.”

Two white horses carried William’s coffin draped in a Manchester United flag to the church, with a Manchester United football and trophy among the items accompanying him.

William Brown Snr and Laura Brown attending the funeral of their son, William (Gareth Fuller/PA)

William’s father and others carried the coffin into the church, led by the Bishop of Dover and joined by family.

Paying tribute to her son during the live-streamed service, his mother Laura Brown described William as a “best friend to many” and “unique spirit” who was “engrossed in the natural and historical world”.

The song Lean On Me was played to start the service, while others such as Joyful Joyful and One Sweet Day were sung during the celebration of William’s life.

A floral tribute outside Mary And St Eanswythe Church (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Leading the service, Reverend Dr John Walker said: “Your tragedy has touched so many people in and around Folkestone. People are here because they wish you well, they stand with you in your grief.”

Mr Brown Sr also paid tribute to his son, saying he was the “proudest dad” to William, and recalled memories such playing football in the park and digging a six-foot hole in the earth.

“We are so sure he would want to be buried because he found peace in the earth,” Mr Brown said.

He also thanked the community for the “moving and uplifting” support, including 4,000 people who signed the petition for the churchyard to be re-opened to allow William’s burial.

Addressing his son, he said: “I’m honoured to be your father, I have learnt so much from you, you have moulded me into a better person, I love you and I will always carry you with me.”

Nearly 1,000 people donated to a GoFundMe page set up by the family after his death to help with funeral costs and remaining funds are to be donated to St Mary and St Eanswythe Church to go towards a new heating system.

More than £21,000 has been raised so far.

The Bishop of Dover, Rt Revd Rose Hudson-Wilkins – who gave a blessing at the service, told the PA news agency: “What is really good at the moment is seeing the whole community, and in particular the school community, coming out to stand with the family, to stand with the parents with his little sister.

“[That’s] something that they will always remember, that they were not alone at a time like this.”