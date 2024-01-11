Ten-fold increase in heat pump installations needed to meet Government target

Heat pump installations need to increase by more than 10-fold over the next four years if the Government is to meet its target of 600,000 a year by 2028, according to MCS Foundation figures.

Despite 2023 being a record year with 39,268 heat pump installations, there needs to be additional policies to make them cheaper to run in order to achieve the exponential growth needed, the MCS said.

The record beats the previous one set in 2022 with an increase of nearly 20%, and while these figures include only those heat pumps certified by the MCS, the Foundation said the true number is not likely to be much higher.

It also said 190,000 solar panels were installed on homes and businesses, the highest number since the Government cut subsidies in 2011 that meant people were paid for generating electricity on their roof.

The MCS, which certifies renewable products, said demand for these technologies in the UK are higher than ever, with more than 200,000 heat pumps now installed.

David Cowdrey, director of external affairs at the MCS Foundation, said: “It is very encouraging to see the growth in all renewable energy, and particularly heat pumps.

“More households than ever are opting for these carbon-free and highly efficient heating systems that are zero emissions at point of use.”

The Government is encouraging heat pump installation by offering a grant through the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, with peers criticising the Government for a slow take-up among households.

King’s College Cambridge installed 438 new photovoltaic solar panels on the roof of the recently restored Chapel last year (Gareth Fuller/PA)

In response, ministers raised the value of the grant available, from £5,000 to £7,500, which has led to a 50% increase in applications, the MCS said.

To meet the target of 600,000 by 2028, heat pump installations would have to increase by more than 10-fold over the next four years.

Mr Cowdrey added: “But while we can expect a continued upward trend in heat pump installations, thanks to the introduction of higher grants, we will still need additional policies to achieve the exponential growth that is required now.

“Such policies should include reducing electricity costs to encourage heat pump uptake while tackling fuel poverty.

“This could be achieved by moving social and environmental tariffs from electricity bills into general taxation, and would make running heat pumps substantially cheaper than a gas boiler.”

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: “We are making the switch to heat pumps more affordable, reducing the burden on hard-working families.

“That’s why we increased the Boiler Upgrade Scheme grant by 50% to £7,500 – making it one of the most generous schemes in Europe.

“Our approach is working and this has seen an initial 57% increase in applications.”