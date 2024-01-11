NHS waiting list higher than when Rishi Sunak pledged it would fall – data

The NHS waiting list is still higher than when Rishi Sunak pledged it would fall, data shows.

In January 2023, the Prime Minister made cutting the waiting list a key priority for the year, saying “NHS waiting lists will fall and people will get the care they need more quickly”.

However, data analysed by the PA news agency shows that despite recent dips in the waiting list, it is still higher than when the pledge was made.

(PA Graphics)

The waiting list stood at 7.21 million treatments waiting to be carried out in January 2023.

As of November, some 7.61 million treatments were waiting to be carried out.

The analysis shows there would need to be a 400,000 drop in the December 2023 data (not yet published) to return the waiting list to what it was when the pledge was made.

This is four times the drop made between October and November (100,000).

December’s data is also expected to be affected by the three-day junior doctor strike which saw 86,329 appointments put on hold and needing to be rescheduled.

Flu and Covid hospital admissions are also likely to have added to NHS pressures.

To date, across all strikes from Dec 2022 to Jan 2024, some 1.3m operations or appointments have had to be cancelled and rescheduled.

Liberal Democrat health spokeswoman Daisy Cooper said: “Rishi Sunak promised to cut waiting lists when he made his pledge, instead he cut spending on the NHS.

“Now, one year on, millions are left waiting in pain for the treatment they need and the number has only grown over the last year.

“It’s unthinkable that Conservative ministers are now planning to slash funding for the NHS further even after all the damage they have caused.

“We need a general election now to kick this out-of-touch Government out of office, fix the NHS and care and get the change the country deserves.”

Downing Street said the NHS waiting list was too high but blamed striking doctors for the backlog.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Waiting lists are still far too high, they must come down further.”

But the decrease in November, a month with no strikes, was “an illustration of the progress NHS staff can make when they don’t have to contend with industrial action”, he added.

“Undoubtedly the strikes are having a significant impact on patient care, it forces those staff – the majority of staff who are not striking – to have to cover for junior doctors and that has a knock-on effect on patients.

“We have seen that with the number of cancelled operations. It’s unacceptable, it’s not fair to patients, it’s not fair to other NHS workers – the majority of whom are paid less than the average junior doctor.”

The Government urged junior doctors to negotiate but stressed their demand for a 35% pay restoration is “not achievable”.