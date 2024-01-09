GSK to buy asthma treatment firm Aiolos Bio in £1.1bn deal

Pharmaceutical giant GSK has struck a deal worth up to 1.4 billion US dollars (£1.1 billion) to buy asthma drug firm Aiolos Bio.

The takeover of the three-month-old start-up is part of GSK’s efforts to rapidly grow its range of treatments for respiratory diseases.

Aiolos is currently developing its AIO-001 antibody treatment for asthma, which is set to enter mid-stage clinical trials.

The fast-growing business launched last year after raising 245 million dollars (£192.7 million) in funding from investors including Bain.

GSK chief scientific officer Tony Wood said: “We have a proud heritage and deep development expertise in respiratory medicines.

“Adding AIO-001, a potentially best-in-class medicine targeting the TSLP (thymic stromal lymphopoietin) pathway, could expand the reach of our current respiratory biologics portfolio, including to the 40% of severe asthma patients where treatment options are still needed.”

GSK told investors it will pay 1 billion dollars (£790 million) upfront for the business, and up to 400 million dollars (£314 million) more dependent on reaching certain targets.

It comes after GSK completed five bolt-on deals in 2023 to continue its growth plans.

Aiolos Bio chief executive Khurem Farooq said the deal “speaks to the high potential of our long-acting” antibody.

He added: “By uniting with GSK, a leader with decades of experience developing respiratory therapies, and a shared commitment to improving patient lives, we’re confident that we can rapidly advance this therapy in the hopes of significantly reducing the treatment burden for patients.”

Shares in GSK were up 1.8% at 1,577.5p on Tuesday afternoon.