Cameron ‘worried’ Israel may have acted against international law

The UK Foreign Secretary said he is “worried” Israel may have acted in breach of international law in the Middle East conflict.

Lord David Cameron said “of course” he has concerns about the crisis in Gaza but it is not his job to make a “legal adjudication”.

In his first lengthy period of scrutiny by MPs since returning to Cabinet, the former prime minister told the Foreign Affairs Committee: “If you’re asking me am I worried that Israel has taken action that might be in breach of international law because this particular premise has been bombed or…?

“Yes, of course I’m worried about that, and that’s why I consult the Foreign Office lawyers when giving this advice on arms exports.”

Lord Cameron arriving in Downing Street for a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (James Manning/PA)

Lord Cameron also called on Israel to restore the water supply in Gaza but declined to be drawn on whether depriving the civilian population of it amounts to breaking international law.

The UK Government said it supports Israel’s right to defend itself following Hamas’s October 7 attacks but urged it to act within international rules.

Lord Cameron said he has seen things regarding the conflict which are “deeply concerning” but did not criticise the actions of Tel Aviv.

Earlier, he told the committee two British nationals are still being held hostage by Hamas as the conflict continues in Gaza.

Asked if it is known if the two people are alive, he said: “I just don’t want to say any more. We don’t have any information to share with you.”

An estimated 240 people were taken prisoner in Gaza after Hamas’s October 7 attacks against Israel.

During a ceasefire in November, 105 hostages were released.