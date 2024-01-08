Somerset executive considers 10% council tax hike and ‘heartbreaking’ cuts

Somerset Council must hike council tax by 10% and be granted special financial flexibilities by the Government to avoid effective bankruptcy, according to a proposal set to be considered by the authority’s leadership.

A report published on Monday gives the council’s executive options for plugging a huge funding gap or face joining a growing number of authorities that have issued a section 114 notice declaring their inability to balance the books.

Details set to be considered on January 15 show Somerset Council, which declared a “financial emergency” last year, is facing cost pressures of £108.5 million in 2024-25, an annual increase of 20%.

Among saving measures which the council’s Liberal Democrat leader Bill Revans described as “heartbreaking”, the council could end funding for discretionary services such as theatres, leisure facilities and five recycling sites.

In addition, Somerset plans to use £36.8 million of reserves and surpluses from local taxes to reduce the funding gap to £37.9 million.

The report gives the council’s leadership three options for covering the remaining shortfall.

These are increasing council tax by 10%, which is double the percentage currently permitted annually without a local referendum and requires dispensation from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

This council tax hike would generate £17.1 million and must be combined with securing a “capitalisation direction” for £20.8 million from the department, which allows receipts from the sale of assets to be used for everyday spending on services.

If the council tax rise is rejected by the Government, Somerset Council must request a capitalisation direction to cover the full £37.9 million.

If either request is rejected, the report says “this will force the section 151 officer to use his statutory powers and issue a section 114 notice”.

Somerset would then become the eighth council since 2020 to declare effective bankruptcy, and the sixth since the beginning of 2022.

Somerset Council was established as a unitary authority in April 2023 after the district councils in the southern part of the ceremonial county were abolished, largely in a bid to cut costs.

Councillor Revans echoed warnings from other local government leaders in insisting the model of local government finance is “broken” and said Somerset had also been hampered by a “historically low” council tax rate.

He added: “This is what a financial emergency looks like. No decision has been made, but all of these savings and the 10% council tax increase are unprecedented actions that have to be considered if we are to steer this authority through a period of extreme pressure.

“Officers have done as we have asked and left no stone unturned. The result is a set of options, many of which are unpalatable – some heartbreaking – that no-one would want to take forward.”

The Government has come under pressure over the state of local government finances after a prolonged funding squeeze and has been criticised by Tory council leaders.

The Government has been approached for comment.