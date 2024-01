More misery for Paddington rail passengers

Passengers on a major rail route plagued by problems are suffering more disruption.

Network Rail said it has imposed speed restrictions between London Paddington and Reading, causing services to be delayed or cancelled.

This is due to a broken rail crossing, which is used to transfer trains from one line to another.

The fault was identified by an overnight inspection, Network Rail said.

Elizabeth line and Great Western Railway passengers are being warned to expect disruption for the rest of Monday.

The Great Western main line – which runs to and from London Paddington – has suffered many infrastructure failures in recent months.

On Sunday, damage to the overhead electric wires between the west London station and Reading caused disruption.

Thousands of passengers were stranded on trains for several hours on December 7 because of a problem with overhead wires.

Four damaged rails were discovered within eight days in November.

An investigation into the performance of the route was launched by the Office of Rail and Road in the same month.