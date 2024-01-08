In Pictures: UK and Ireland shiver as snow and sleet sweep in

A cold snap saw millions of Britons braving wintry weather on Monday as the country was hit by snow, sleet and rain.

A yellow warning for ice was in place across southern England and South Wales for Monday afternoon and evening.

And in the Scottish Highlands temperatures dipped to -8C.

A man walks a dog through a snow flurry in Lenham, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A motorist tackles a snowy road in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Snowfall in Covent Garden in central London (Lucy North/PA)

Frozen spiderwebs and twigs in Athy, County Kildare (Niall Carson/PA)

Temperatures in Ireland were expected to drop to minus 5C overnight (Niall Carson/PA)

Snow falls on buidlings near Maidstone in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency said “significant” floods are expected to continue in parts of England as some regions are grappling with flooding following intense rainfall.

Fields saturated by flood water on the outskirts of Gloucester on Monday (Ben Birchall/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer toured streets in Loughborough, Leicestershire, being cleared up after last week’s deluge.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer meets residents in Loughborough, East Midlands, whose houses flooded during Storm Henk (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer touring Loughborough, East Midlands, after flooding hit the area (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Snow flurries led to difficult driving conditions and queues on motorways.

A pedestrian crosses a bridge during a snow shower near Maidstone in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)