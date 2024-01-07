Football club ‘totally shocked’ after player shot in arm during match

A football club has said it is “totally shocked” after one of its players was shot in the arm during a match.

Gardai are investigating whether the male player was struck by a stray bullet fired by a hunter near the pitch in Co Tipperary.

The man was hit in the arm while playing for Rearcross FC in a home fixture against Ballymackey FC under floodlights on Saturday night. The injury he sustained was not life-threatening.

The incident happened shortly after 9pm.

The player was taken to University Hospital Limerick (PA)

The player was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel and brought by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for further assessment. He was discharged on Sunday morning.

Gardai have appealed to people who may have been hunting in the area at the time to come forward.

Rearcross FC issued a statement on the incident on Sunday.

“All at Rearcross FC are totally shocked at the turn of events last night when our Junior ‘B’ team were playing a Division 2 League game under lights and a very serious incident occurred,” the club stated.

“We are glad to say that our player is well and was discharged from hospital earlier this morning, we wish him a speedy recovery and to let him know that the whole Club is thinking of him and his family at this time.

“We would like to thank all Club members who were here last night, Ballymackey FC, the match referee and the North Tipperary & District League for their help under such unforeseen circumstances.

“Our thanks to the paramedics who attended Rearcross FC Grounds last night and the Gardai who are pursuing their investigations. We have nothing further to say at this time.”