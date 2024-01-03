Young people biggest consumers of low and no-alcohol drinks – survey

Young people are the biggest consumers of low and no-alcohol drinks, with almost half of 18 to 24-year-olds now occasionally or regularly opting for them, a survey has suggested.

Some 44% of the youngest age group of drinkers now consider themselves to be either occasional or regular drinkers of full alcohol alternatives, up from 31% in 2022, according to the study by industry body the Portman Group.

The research also suggested that the younger generation was now the most sober age group overall, with 39% of them not drinking alcohol at all.

Those who had seen their alcohol consumption decrease as a result of low and no-alcohol products had increased from 23% compared to 21% in 2022, while more than a third (35%) now considered themselves an occasional or regular drinker of alcohol alternatives, up from 29% in 2022.

Some three-quarters (75%) of UK drinkers had at least tried a low and no-alcohol alternative, compared to 33% of non-drinkers, the survey found.

For the sixth year in a row, the most popular reasons to drink alcohol alternatives were to avoid drinking excessively at social events and being able to drive home.

Of those who could recall, consumers most often drank the products alternating with alcohol, or on drink-free days during the week, while 83% first tried an alcohol alternative through a product which shared branding with an alcoholic product.

Portman Group chief executive Matt Lambert said: “It is welcome to see a further rise in the popularity of low and no-alcohol alternatives as well as further evidence of how they are an important tool to help UK drinkers, particularly younger adults, to drink responsibly.

“The availability of alcohol alternatives has never been more abundant and we eagerly await the outcome of the recent UK Government consultation on low-alcohol descriptors, which we hope will further facilitate the growth of the UK low and no-alcohol market.”

YouGov surveyed 2,197 UK adults online between November 16 and 17.